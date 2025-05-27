Police released new details on a serious crash in a north Chicago suburb that saw one person ejected from a vehicle while two others were trapped and had to be extracted by first responders Tuesday morning.

According to the Lake Forest police and fire departments, a preliminary investigation found a silver Mazda 3 sedan was traveling northbound on Route 41 at a "high rate of speed" when it crossed Deerpath and, for an unknown reason, veered off the roadway and rolled over at least once.

"At some point during the crash, an occupant of the car was ejected from the vehicle. The remaining two occupants had to be extracted by the Lake Forest Fire Department," a release from authorities stated.

All three people were taken to Condell Hospital with "significant injuries," police said. Their conditions were not immediately released.

Authorities said alcohol and excessive speed are suspected in the crash.

No charges were filed as of later Tuesday morning, but police said an investigation remained ongoing.

Police shut down northbound Route 41 at Route 60 as an investigation continued into the morning rush hour Tuesday. Drivers were urged to use Waukegan Road or Interstate 94 as an alternative.

Route 41 is closed at Route 60 to all Northbound traffic for a serious traffic investigation. Use Waukegan Road or I94 as alternatives. — Lake Forest Police (@LakeForestPD) May 27, 2025