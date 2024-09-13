The Edens Expressway is closed in both directions between Old Orchard Road and Dempster Street after a multi-vehicle crash and hazmat spill, according to Total Traffic.

Traffic is backed up solidly to the Tower Road exit, with delays of up to two hours reported as lanes are closed in between Old Orchard Road and Dempster Street in both directions as a cleanup is underway.

According to Total Traffic Chicago, the crash involved a hazmat spill and at least two other vehicles, with injuries at the scene reported.

Illinois State Police later confirmed a three-vehicle crash occurred in the inbound lanes of I-94 near the Old Orchard Road, where a commercial vehicle caused a chain-reaction crash with two other vehicles.

The commercial vehicle sustained a diesel fuel spill due to the crash, causing the closure of lanes in both directions for cleanup efforts.

The drivers of the other two vehicles involved were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

There was no further information available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.