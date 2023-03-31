Signature Room Property at Former John Hancock Center For Sale

The iconic space housing the Signature Room restaurant toward the top of the former John Hancock Center has been put on the market.

Real estate firm Cushman and Wakefield has been retained to sell the 26,168-square-foot property at 875 North Michigan Avenue, including the Signature Room restaurant on the 95th floor and the Signature Lounge situated on the 96th floor, according to Crain's Chicago Business. While the property is listed on the firm's website, an asking price hasn't been posted.

Known for offering upscale dining and contemporary American cuisine, the Signature Room has received numerous accolades since its inception in 1993, according to its website. It's unclear why the owner has decided to sell the property.