Siemian Throws Most First Quarter Passing Yards for Bears QB

Trevor Siemian's 85 first-quarter passing yards equates to the most passing yards recorded by a Bears quarterback in the first quarter of any game this season.

Siemian bested any first-quarter number Justin Fields has posted this season in the rain at MetLife Stadium in New York.

Pringle puts the Bears back on top. 10-7 good guys 😎



In his first two drives, he completed 7-of-9 passes for 120 yards and one passing touchdown. He led the Bears to a field goal and a touchdown on his first two sequences, helping the Bears to a 10-7 lead.

Before the game, Siemian injured his oblique. The Bears reported Nathan Peterman would start over Siemian, but the Northwestern product ended up under center at game's start.

Fields is out of Sunday's game against the Jets due to a shoulder injury he sustained against the Atlanta Falcons during Week 11.

