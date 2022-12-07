Shriners Children's Hospital Holds Special Christmas Event, Complete With Visit From Santa

An incredible collaboration among volunteers and officials made the holiday season a little bit brighter at Shriners Children’s Hospital in Chicago on Wednesday, with an array of lights, plenty of presents and a visit from a very special guest.

Young patients and family members were treated to a holiday bonanza on Wednesday, getting outside and enjoying some holiday cheer.

Volunteers from the Little Elves of Love brought 1,000 brand new toys to the event, dividing them up by category so that patients could both give, and receive, special gifts this holiday season.

Santa Claus made an appearance as well, much to the delight of those in attendance.

“We are so excited to see Santa, right Milena?” asked Sandra Lopez, the mother of a 12-years-old patient.

“It is a very warm and welcoming Christmas event,” said patient Jules Dowdell.

Dowdell came to Shriners at age 9, unable to walk. He’s now 18.

“I am able to walk around the house and do my chores on my own,” Dowdell said.

Dowdell was able to get toys for his sisters thanks to the event.

2-year-old Declan had his third hip surgery Tuesday. By Wednesday, he was enjoying Christmas, just as every child should.

“This is just nice to be out of the hospital and get some fresh air,” Marijke Hagerty said. “He’s just a happy boy and I’m glad we’ve gotten such good care so far.”

A variety of community groups, including the Chicago Bears’ charitable outreach program, were also on hand to mark the occasion.