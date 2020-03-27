Showers, Storms Possible Friday Ahead of Severe Weather Threat on Saturday

Showers and storms are expected Friday afternoon and evening across parts of the Chicago area ahead of potentially dangerous weather on Saturday that could produce large hail, damaging wind, heavy rain and the possibility of a tornado.

The Chicago area on Friday is under a marginal risk for strong storms, some of which could produce heavy downpours and even large hail. Areas west and south are under a slight risk.

More showers and a few storms are expected early Saturday with additional rain and storms by the afternoon and evening.

Some storms on Saturday evening, likely between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., could become severe with hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, flooding and the possibility of a tornado.

While Chicago is in a slight risk for severe thunderstorms, areas to the south and west are in the enhanced risk with LaSalle County in a moderate risk.

High temperatures on Saturday range between the mid-50s north and 70 degrees south.

Spotty showers on Sunday end early before mostly cloudy conditions and a very windy day with wind gusts of up to 40-50 mph possible and a high temperature of 53 degrees.