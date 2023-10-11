Showers, storms headed to Chicago area as ‘active' weather pattern moves in; severe weather possible

An active weather pattern coming through Illinois and the Chicago area is set to bring multiple waves of showers and this week, with the first round expected to hit Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday begins with a frost advisory until 8 a.m. for much of the Chicago area, including DeKalb, DuPage, McHenry, Kane, Lake, LaSalle, Kendall, Will, Kankakee, Grundy Counties in Illinois, and Porter and Newton counties in Indiana.

In those parts, temperatures in the low to mid 30s are expected to result in frost, which could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, the NWS said.

Following a chilly morning, temperatures Wednesday are expected to rise slightly, with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

And though much of the morning and part of the afternoon will be sunny, clouds are expected to increase Wednesday afternoon as an unsettled weather pattern moves in, with rain and showers developing in the south and west suburbs around 3 p.m.

By the evening hours, the rain is expected to be closer to the Chicago area, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. Across the area, showers and storms, some heavy, are expected to continue overnight and into Thursday morning, Roman added.

According to the NWS, some of storms to the south could be strong. Counties to the south, including Kankakee, are under a "marginal" risk of severe weather, with the greatest threats being "torrential downpours," heavy winds and small hail. Localized flooding in low-lying areas could occur, the NWS added.

Multiple waves of showers and storms will move through the area with the first round tonight through Thursday morning, and the second on Friday afternoon. The strongest winds may produce localized flooding, hail, and gusty winds. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/P8VAjl9Emn — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 11, 2023

Rain is expected to continue Thursday morning, Roman said, with the heaviest downpours likely across northern Illinois. And although Thursday will also see some dry time, more rain is expected Friday and for the next few days.

"Daily chances for rain will continue through the weekend and for the start of next week," Roman added.

According to Roman, by Friday, most areas are expected to see between 1-1.5 inches of total rainfall, although some parts could see more.

Temperatures Thursday and Friday will see a wide range, Roman said, with highs in the 50s to the north, to the 70s in the south.