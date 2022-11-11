Show Paying Tribute to Groucho Marx Comes to Chicago Later This Month

Frank Ferrante's love of Groucho Marx started when he was a young kid. Now, he’s been doing his Groucho show for almost 40 years.

"Groucho to me was Superman. Funniest man in the world, bar none," Ferrante said.

His one man show, which features some piano playing, has elements of biography, musical and stand-up comedy, alongside a dose of pop culture and audience interaction.

Groucho Marx, who started a solo career after a long run with his brothers as The Marx Brothers, hosted "You Bet Your Life" on NBC from 1947 to 1961.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"All he did was sit on a stool and interview so-called everyday people, and it was remarkable," Ferrante said.

Ferrante did a lot of research over the years, listening to his voice on tape and practicing to physically imitate Groucho's dances and moves. As for those who may be unfamiliar with Groucho Marx's work, Ferrante said you don't have to be a Groucho fan to enjoy the show.

Frank Ferrante's Groucho is on stage November 22nd at the Cambria Hotel.