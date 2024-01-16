Should you warm your car up in the morning? What to know about starting your vehicle in dangerously cold temperatures

As the Chicago area continues to deal with dangerously cold temperatures that have gripped the region in recent days, those who are commuting to work are likely warming their cars up ahead of their drive.

While idling a vehicle's engine in the cold is seemingly a winter practice as old as time, letting your car warm up may not only be unnecessary, it could also be detrimental to your vehicle.

Experts with AAA Automotive insist you should only allow your engine to warm up for a little while.

It's recommended that you let your engine idle for as long as it takes to fasten your seatbelt.

Some experts encourage letting your car idle for up to 30 seconds before getting on the road, but that’s the longest you should wait, according to a Carfax article. Idling any longer will reduce your fuel economy and also cause wear on your car.

Excessive idling can take its toll on your engine, affecting the cylinders, spark plugs, and emissions system, according to experts.

Warming up cars for a while during the winter used to be a common practice, but that has changed in recent decades. When vehicles had carburetors, specifically in the 1970s and 1980s, it could take several minutes for the right blend of air and fuel to be delivered to the engine.

Without the correct blend, cars would sputter, stall, and leave drivers stranded, the article stated.

By the late 1980s and early 1990s, all car manufacturers had completed the transition to electronic fuel injection. That process uses sensors, which work with fuel injectors, to ensure the correct air-fuel mix is delivered properly.

If you do try starting your car and aren't successful, it might be because the batteries aren't completely charged.

There are a variety of methods you can use to get your car running again, according to JD Power.

Many are listed below: