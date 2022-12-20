Should You Mask Up for Holiday Gatherings? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc is Saying

With cases of COVID-19 and influenza continuing to climb across the Chicago area, many residents are wondering what risk holiday travel and family gatherings entail with Christmas just days away.

While CDC data shows Cook County and most of the Chicago area remaining under a "medium" COVID-19 community level, Chicago's top doctor predicted that Cook County will be under a "high" community level very soon, when masks are officially recommended by the CDC in public settings.

"I do think it is likely that in the next short amount of time here, we probably will move to a high COVID level. And last week, nine percent of counties did report high COVID levels, many of those are large cities where we have density and we have good testing," Arwady said.

While COVID-19 cases have steadily risen in recent weeks, Arwady drew heightened attention to the current influenza outbreak in the region.

"This is not all just COVID. With influenza, we're having a record breaking year for this point in the year. It's very unusual for us to be seeing as much flu here in Chicago, Illinois and across the US in December," Arwady said.

Arwady added that in most years, influenza peaks in the Chicago area and nationwide in January and February, making the extent of the significant early presence of the virus a concern for public health experts.

Although flu season is in full swing, Arwady said it is certainly not too late to get a flu shot, while encouraging those who are eligible and have yet to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster to do so.

The concern is especially notable right now among children, with hospitals reaching a "crisis point" roughly two weeks ago due to this season's persistent RSV outbreak. According to Arwady, pediatric beds were nearly completely full at Lurie Children's Hospital and other nearby pediatric units.

With several viruses spreading easily and holiday gatherings on the way, putting a mask back on may not be the worst idea, according to officials.

"Masks help not just for COVID, but for influenza and these other viruses," Arwady said.

Chicago's top doctor added that a formal mask advisory would be issued if Chicago and Cook County climb back up to a "high" COVID-19 community level.

"When we reach a high COVID community level, we would issue a formal mask advisory to put your mask on indoors," Arwady said.

As for what the best course of action is at holiday gatherings, the city's top doctor advised masking up, staying updated on vaccines and providing any extra ventilation possible.