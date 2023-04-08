Gunshots Fired Inside South Loop Movie Theater Saturday Evening: Police

Multiple gunshots were fired during an argument inside a South Loop movie theater Saturday evening, according to police.

At around 7:30 p.m., Chicago police were called to the Chicago Showplace ICON Theatre inside the Roosevelt Collection Shops, 1011 S. Delano Ct. Two men were involved in a physical altercation, and at one point, one of them produced a gun and fired at the other individual, police said.

No one, however, was struck by the gunfire.

Both men were taken into custody by Chicago police.