Shots Fired at Movie Theater During Argument Over Ride Payment: Chicago Police

Chicago police took two people into custody late Saturday after shots were fired inside a South Loop movie theater during an argument over payment for a Lyft ride, authorities said.

The incident was reported at around 7:30 p.m. at the ShowPlace ICON Theatre located at the Roosevelt Collection, according to law enforcement. Officers initially responded to a shots fired call at the theater and were led to two suspects who had been detained by security.

One of the suspects, Babacar Mbengue, 35, told police that he and the other individual, a 16-year-old boy, had arrived at the theater and got into an argument over who should pay for a Lyft ride, according to the police report. Mbengue followed the teen into theater where an altercation ensued, and at one point, the teen dropped a loaded handgun, the report stated. The 35-year-old then picked up the weapon and "intentionally discharged" an unknown number of rounds inside the theater, police said.

Mbengue was arrested for felony reckless discharge of a firearm, while the teen was taken into custody for felony unlawful use of a weapon of a person less than 21 years old, authorities stated.