Shots Fired in Parking Lot of Naperville Shopping Plaza

The incident was reported at approximately 2:50 p.m. in the 300 block of East Bailey Road

Multiple gunshots were fired in the parking lot of a Naperville shopping plaza Monday afternoon, according to police.

At approximately 2:50 p.m., officers were called to the plaza in the 300 block of East Bailey Road for a report of gunshots fired, the Naperville Police Department said in a news release. During their investigation, officers found evidence indicating multiple gunshots had been fired in the parking lot.

Witnesses told police both the offenders and the victim fled the scene before police arrived.

There was no evidence that anyone was struck by gunfire, police said. The suspects' were seen leaving in a silver pickup, possibly a Dodge.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Naperville Police Department and ask for the Investigations Division.

