Shots Fired at Police in Auburn Gresham, No Injuries Reported

The suspect managed to get away, police said

Chicago police Sunday were searching for the gunman who opened fire at officers in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, authorities stated.

At approximately 2:50 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of West 88th Street for a report of shots fired and observed a man in an alley armed with a gun. At that point, officers began to pursue the offender who then fired shots in their direction, police said.

The suspect managed to get away. Another person was taken into custody, but it wasn't immediately clear what he was accused of.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The investigation continued late Sunday.

