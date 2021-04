One person was taken into custody Thursday evening after shots were fired at police officers in the Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident was reported before 10 p.m. on Damen Avenue near 63rd Street.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police confirmed shots were fired at officers, and no one was struck or injured. The officers didn't return fired, officials added.

One person was taken into custody.

Additional details about the incident weren't available late Thursday.