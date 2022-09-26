NOTE: Chicago police are scheduled to give an update at 3 p.m. That press conference will be streamed live in the player above. You may need to refresh your page to see it.

At least two people were hurt when shots were fired at the Chicago Police Department's Homan Square station Monday afternoon, officials said.

Just after noon, CPD spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted that shots were fired at the station located at Homan Avenue and Grenshaw Street.

Media staging for shots fired at #ChicagoPolice Homan Square is Homan Ave & Grenshaw St. PIO on scene. Detsils to follow… pic.twitter.com/BCPcgaZ0k3 — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) September 26, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Chicago fire officials said a man who was shot was taken to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County in critical condition. An officer was also injured and taken to Mount Sinai.

Police are expected to deliver an update on the situation soon.

Check back for details on this developing story.