Shorewood Police Ask Residents to Shelter in Place Due Toxic Fumes From Large Barn Fire

Authorities in Shorewood are asking area residents to "shelter in place" as they respond to a large fire that broke out early Tuesday at a fertilizer and landscaping supply store near County Line and Black roads in Will County, about 45 miles southwest of Chicago.

According to authorities, calls for smoke and flames at the Tri County Stockdale came in around 4:30 a.m. Officials Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. said crews were still working to put out the fire, which is proving difficult due to weather and winds holding the smoke down.

Police say the shelter in place instructions are for those who live and work within a 2 mile radius of the semi-rural area, and are a result of toxic fumes from burning fertilizer inside the structure. According to officials, the Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring the situation, and at least 10 other agencies are responding.

Black road is currently closed to traffic from River road to County Line road.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.