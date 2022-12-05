Are You Online Shopping for the Holidays? Here Are This Year's Shipping Deadlines

If you still have a lot of holiday shopping to do, or maybe you haven't even started, there are some dates you'll want to keep in mind.

If you tend to put things off to the very last minute, you may end up shopping in stores just days before Christmas. But if buying presents online is your preference, you'll want to do so sooner than later - at least if you want the gifts to arrive before Christmas. If not, shipping may cost you a whole lot.

Below are shipping deadlines you might want to put on your calendar:

FedEx

FedEx Ground - Dec. 14

FedEx Same Day - Dec. 23

Two-day - Dec. 21

FedEx Express Saver - Dec. 20

U.S. Postal Service

Retail Ground Service - Dec. 17

First-Class Mail Service - Dec. 17

Priority Mail - Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express - Dec. 23

UPS

Ground shipping - Estimate available on UPS website.

UPS 3 Day Select - Dec. 20

UPS 2nd Day Air Services - Dec. 21

UPS Next Day Air Services - Dec. 22