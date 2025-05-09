The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating after Chicago police officers on Thursday in Indiana fatally shot a suspect wanted for aggravated battery after a car crash.

At approximately 5:49 p.m. Thursday, Chicago police officers responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 13400 block of South Baltimore Avenue near the Illinois-Indiana border, COPA said. According to COPA, the person was a suspect wanted for aggravated battery.

Upon arrival, officers saw the person get into a vehicle and attempted to flee the scene, COPA said.

The suspect then crashed the vehicle at Dearborn and Gostlin Streets in Hammond, Indiana, COPA said. When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they were fired upon, COPA said. Officers then returned fire and struck the suspect.

The suspect sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Both officers involved were also transported to a nearby hospital for observation. They were last listed in good condition.

A firearm was recovered from the scene, according to authorities, and Hammond police were investigating.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, including the use of force, were being investigated by COPA, which responds anytime an Chicago police officer fires their weapon. The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days while the investigation continues.