Shooting suspect arrested after River North crash, police say

The driver suspected of shooting a man in Chicago's River North neighborhood on Saturday was taken into custody by police after crashing into another vehicle, police said.

At around 6:36 p.m., a 27-year-old man was near the sidewalk near West Erie and North Franklin streets when an unknown person approached, produced a gun and fired shots, according to police. The victim was struck in the head and was listed in critical condition at the hospital.

The suspect fled into a nearby SUV and struck another vehicle at South Ashland Avenue and West Van Buren Street. Responding officers pulled the individual over and took him into custody, police said.

Charges were pending Saturday evening.