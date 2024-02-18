Shooting suspect arrested after 1 killed, another seriously hurt outside McCook bar

A suspect was taken into custody for a shooting outside a McCook bar that left one person dead and a second individual with serious injuries, officials said.

In a news release on Sunday afternoon, police in the southwest suburb said a suspect had been placed into custody with the help of the Major Case Assistance Team.

Police said officers initially responded to calls of a disturbance early Saturday morning at All-Star Bar, located at 7949 47th St. Upon arrival, authorities said police discovered two people with gunshot wounds approximately a half-block south of the bar's parking lot.

Officials said both individuals were rushed to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition, where one of the victims was pronounced dead. The second remained in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting remains under investigation.