Shooting Reported in Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot in Matteson: Officials

A shooting was reported Tuesday morning in a parking lot at an Amazon warehouse in south suburban Matteson, according to officials.

Authorities said they were called just before 11 a.m. after Amazon employees reported shots were fired in the parking lot of the warehouse in the 7000 block of Vollmer Road.

There, police said an altercation occurred in the front lot between people in two separate vehicles, but by the time officers arrived roughly four minutes later, the alleged gunman and victim both fled the scene, according to Matteson Chief of Police Michael Jones.

Matteson spokesman Sean Howard confirmed the shooting, saying police believe the incident was "targeted."

Police said they were working with Amazon security on the incident and a person of interest was identified, but further details weren't immediately released.

Preliminary information "indicates that this is an isolated and targeted incident between two parties, and there is no danger to the general public or within the Amazon facility," Jones said.