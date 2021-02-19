Shooting Reported at Chicago's Ford City Mall: Police

At least one person was injured in a shooting at the Ford City Mall on Chicago's Southwest Side Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting was reported in the 7600 block of South Cicero just before 1 p.m., officials said.

Police said two men started shooting at each other inside a business.

Police initially said two people took themselves to area hospitals for treatment following the shooting, but fire officials said one person was transported from the scene.

No bystanders were injured, police said.

Both the Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Fire Department confirmed they were responding to the scene.

CFD reported the scene was secured by 1:30 p.m.

