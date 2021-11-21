Shooting Prompts Closure of Southbound Dan Ryan Expressway Near 59th Street

The southbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed Sunday afternoon following a shooting in which one person was injured, Illinois State Police said.

According to authorities, police were called at approximately 1:45 p.m. after one person was reportedly injured by gunfire on the expressway. The individual was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

State police responded to the scene near 59th Street and closed all southbound local lanes of Interstate 94 as they investigated, police said.

The lanes remained closed at 4:15 p.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.