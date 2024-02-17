Shooting near suburban bar leaves 1 dead, 1 critically wounded

A shooting outside a bar in southwest suburban McCook has left one person dead and another critically wounded, according to officials.

Police said officers responded to calls of a disturbance early Saturday morning at All-Star Bar, located at 7949 47th Street.

Upon arrival, authorities said police discovered two people with gunshot wounds approximately a half-block south of the bar's parking lot.

Officials said both individuals were rushed to Loyola Hospital in critical condition, where one of the victims was pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation and there are currently no suspects in custody, officials said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact McCook police at 708-447-9191 or anonymously through e-mail at policeinfo@mccookpolice.org.