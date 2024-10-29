Shooting near Loyola University leaves 2 wounded

Chicago police were investigating after two people were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon near Loyola University, officials said.

The shooting was reported at around 2:09 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Loyola Avenue, near Albion Avenue in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood. According to Chicago police, three men were walking along Loyola Avenue when an unknown man approached, and a verbal altercation occurred.

The suspect produced a gun and fired shots at all three victims, authorities said. A 28-year-old man was shot in the right hand and hospitalized in good condition. A second victim, a 24-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm and was taken to the hospital in good condition, police said.

The third person wasn't injured.

Chicago police apprehended the suspect, who has a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card and concealed carry license. A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Area Three detectives were investigating.