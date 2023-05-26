Shooting in Matteson Leaves 9-Year-Old Boy Dead, Woman Wounded

A shooting in south suburban Matteson Thursday night left a 9-year-old boy dead, according to officials.

The boy has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Omuiri Jones Brown.

According to officials, officers responded to the 800 block of Campus Avenue just before 6:10 p.m. and discovered a 9-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Officials said life-saving measures were performed on Omuiri, though he succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at a local hospital.

Omuiri's grandmother, Denise Jones, witnessed the tragic shooting.

"He died right there. He was right here in the porch when the boy shot the porch out," Jones told NBC Chicago.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined that the shooting occurred during an altercation between two parties at the residence. A 20-year-old woman was also wounded in the same shooting, and had self-transported to St. James Hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

Jones told NBC Chicago that she did not know what the cause of the altercation was, and that she saw five girls and one boy who were involved in an altercation that then seemed to end.

"Then they stopped fighting. They began to walk back to the car, we walked back to the porch as we were ready to come back into the house, and the young men with them just opened fire," Jones told NBC Chicago.

Jones later said that she received her FOID card last September, and is waiting to receive a concealed carry permit.

She also told NBC Chicago that Omuiri lived with her in Matteson to avoid violence in Chicago.

"His mom moved out, he stayed here because he didn't want to go to Chicago because he was afraid of getting shot, all the violence," Jones said.

The investigation into the shooting remains in the "early stages", and no other information is currently available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Matteson police at 708-503-3130.