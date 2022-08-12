Shooting Involving Chicago Police Reported on Near West Side

A shooting involving Chicago police was reported on the city's Near West Side Friday afternoon, a spokesman for the department confirmed.

The shooting took place around 3 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Adams, CPD spokesman Tom Ahern reported.

A firearm was recovered from the scene, police said. No officers were injured, and no one was immediately in custody, Ahern said.

Chicago fire officials confirmed a man was taken from the scene to Stroger Hospital, but further details weren't immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Adams Street was closed between Damen Avenue and Leavitt Street.

BREAKING: Police involved shooting in the @ChicagoCAPS12 2100 block of W. Adams. No Officers injured. One person in custody. Firearm recovered on scene. PIO in route. Details to follow. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/31luLoxVKC — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 12, 2022

Check back for more on this developing story.