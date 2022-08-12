Chicago Police Department

Shooting Involving Chicago Police Reported on Near West Side

The shooting took place around 3 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Adams, CPD spokesman Tom Ahern reported

A shooting involving Chicago police was reported on the city's Near West Side Friday afternoon, a spokesman for the department confirmed.

The shooting took place around 3 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Adams, CPD spokesman Tom Ahern reported.

A firearm was recovered from the scene, police said. No officers were injured, and no one was immediately in custody, Ahern said.

Chicago fire officials confirmed a man was taken from the scene to Stroger Hospital, but further details weren't immediately available.

Adams Street was closed between Damen Avenue and Leavitt Street.

