Shooting involving Chicago police officer reported in West Englewood

At least one Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the city's West Englewood neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported before 4 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Hoyne, Chicago police posted on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Police involved shooting in the 7300 block of S. Hoyne. No officers injured. PIO in route. Media staging is 74th & Damen. Further information to follow.#ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/oheGV332oK — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) September 17, 2023

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to police.

Details on what led up to the incident, involving if anyone was injured, had yet to be released Sunday afternoon.

Per protocol, COPA, Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability, was tasked with leading the investigation. Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the office at 312-746-3609 or submit a tip online.