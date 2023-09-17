chicago news

Shooting involving Chicago police officer reported in West Englewood

By Matt Stefanski

At least one Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the city's West Englewood neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported before 4 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Hoyne, Chicago police posted on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to police.

Details on what led up to the incident, involving if anyone was injured, had yet to be released Sunday afternoon.

Per protocol, COPA, Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability, was tasked with leading the investigation. Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the office at 312-746-3609 or submit a tip online.

