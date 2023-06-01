Shooting Investigation Underway in Blue Island

A shooting investigation is underway in suburban Blue Island, officials say.

According to law enforcement, shots were fired around 2 a.m. at 2015 Broadway St. At least one person suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital, police say.

Photos and video from the scene show a large police presence overnight and into the morning hours.

No further details were immediately available. This is a developing story and will be updated.