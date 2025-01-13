Shooting inside Hegewisch home injures 3, including 4-year-old girl

A 4-year-old girl and two other people were shot inside a home in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood on Sunday evening, police said.
The shooting was reported at around 5:25 p.m. in the 13400 block of South Carondolet Avenue. According to police, three victims were shot inside a home when an unknown offender fired multiple gunshots from outside. A 4-year-old girl was shot in her right leg and transported to the hospital in good condition.
A 23-year-old man was shot in his right flank and hospitalized in serious condition, police said. The third victim, a 20-year-old woman, sustained a gunshot wound to her right shoulder and was said to be in good condition.
No one had been arrested as of late Sunday evening.
Area Two detectives were investigating.
