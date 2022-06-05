Shooting Erupts Outside Gary RailCats Stadium After Graduation Ceremony

A shooting occurred outside the Gary RailCats stadium following a graduation ceremony Sunday, the Gary Community School corporation said in a statement.

It wasn't immediately known how many people were injured or what led up to the shooting. The incident occurred after the graduation ceremony for West Side Leadership Academy outside the U.S. Steel Yard stadium, home of the RailCats minor baseball team, at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Paige McNulty, manager of the school corporation, released the following statement regarding the shooting:

"A day that was meant for celebration has now been marked by tragedy through senseless acts of gun violence. During the entire graduation, our students conducted themselves in an excellent manner. Meanwhile, the disruptive actions of a few overshadowed their special moment.

Thankfully, the offenders have been apprehended, but it doesn't change the hurt and disappointment our students, families and school community are now feeling. Our prayers are with those injured, and we continue to extend our congratulations to WSLA graduates. They deserve it."