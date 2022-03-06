Shooting at Wood Dale Bowling Alley Leaves 3 Wounded: Police

Three men were found wounded after a shooting early Sunday morning at a bowling alley in Wood Dale.

At approximately 1:10 a.m. Sunday at Wood Dale Bowl, located at 155 Irving Park Rd., police responded to reports of multiple shots, authorities said.

According an eyewitness from the scene, a physical fight broke out between two groups of men , which escalated into shots being fired, police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to an area hospital for surgery. He is reported to be in stable condition, according to police.

Police said a 30-year-old man was shot in the arm, while a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg. Both men were taken to area hospitals for treatment and have since been released.

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning and Wood Dale police were investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the investigations unit at (630) 766-2060.