Two people were killed and at least five others wounded in a shooting at a suburban New Year's party, police said.

According to Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, police received a call of shots fired just after 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Pierson Parkway.

Police said the home had been having a party and when they arrived they discovered several gunshot victims inside.

A 20-year-old man and 22-year-old man were both killed in the shooting. Three women and two other men, whose ages were not immediately released, suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals for treatment, police said.

Detectives were still processing the scene early Wednesday morning, but authorities said numerous shell casings and firearms were found.

"This shooting and deaths is tragic and we pray for the victims and their families," Curtis said in an alert to residents. "I’m heartbroken over this for our community and the families. One loss of life is one too many."

Curtis said the homeowners had been asked to shut down the party prior to the shooting "due to loud noise and disturbing the neighborhood."

"What is more troubling is most of the attendees are not cooperating with police or saying they didn’t see anything. We have to do better Kankakee!" he wrote.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call the Kankakee Police Department at (815) 933-0426.