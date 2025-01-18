Shooting at Burlington store in Hobart, Indiana, leaves 1 injured

One person was injured in a shooting at a Burlington store on Friday evening in northwest Indiana, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 5 p.m. at the department store, 2020 E. Lincoln Hwy., in Hobart. According to police, officers arrived at the store and came upon one injured person, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There was no active threat following the incident, police said.

The public was asked to avoid the area while the scene was being processed.