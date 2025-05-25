Shohei Ohtani likely won't make big league mound return until after All-Star break

On the eve of Shohei Ohtani facing batters for the first time since elbow surgery in September 2023, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the two-way star likely won't return to a major league mound until after the All-Star break.

Ohtani is to pitch batting practice before Sunday night's series finale against the New York Mets.

“He’s doing his first simulated game for two innings and in theory you got to build a starter up to five, six innings,” Roberts said. “And so just the natural progression, I just don’t see it being before that.”

Roberts wouldn't rule out Ohtani making a minor league injury rehabilitation appearance. Normally a pitcher coming back from elbow ligament repair makes several minor league starts in the final stage of his recovery. But because Ohtani is among the top hitters in the major leagues, the defending World Series champion Dodgers wouldn't want to lose his bat for any games.

Minor league teams are off on Mondays, leaving Thursday, June 12, as the only day next month Ohtani could pitch in the minors while the Dodgers are off.

“I think anything should be on the table,” Roberts said before Saturday night’s 5-2 loss.

“It’s not going to be five minor league starts, I do know that,” Roberts explained. “I think this is just such a unique situation that there’s no one kind of blueprint. So we’re going to do this live session. I can’t even speak to if it’s going to be an up and down. ... And then we’ll see what the next week brings. If he’s going to be around, it’s going to be simulated games, but I really don’t know what that even really looks like."

Hyeseong Kim and Dalton Rushing are among the hitters likely to bat against Ohtani.

“It’s a big step getting on a mound facing hitters. Rightfully so, there’s a lot of anticipation but I think he’s really looking forward to it." Roberts said. “I’m looking for command. I just want him to get through it healthy and be willing to get to the next step.”

Ohtani had right elbow surgery on Sept. 19, 2023. He returned as a hitter last year after signing a $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers as a free agent and won his third MVP award by batting .310 with 54 homers, 130 RBIs and 59 stolen bases.

After shoulder surgery on Nov. 4 to repair a labrum tear sustained during the World Series, Ohtani threw four bullpens sessions at spring training from Feb. 15-25, then paused to prepare for opening day as a hitter. He resumed bullpens on March 29.

“I think up to this point he’s checked every box,” Roberts said. “You’re talking about really adding velocity — I think right now it’s been tempered or controlled. You’re talking throwing a slider to hitters, which he has only done in a bullpen. So those are two other boxes.”