Shocking video shows speeding car crash into suburban home, burst into flames

Two people were killed when an electric car in southwest suburban Woodridge sped down a residential street, crashed into a home and then burst into flames, with shocking video capturing some of the incident on camera.

The incident occurred about 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Kildeer, the Village of Woodridge said in a press release. Upon arriving, officers found a vehicle had struck the residence, with both the car and part of the home in a fiery blaze, officials said.

Surveillance video from a neighbor appeared to capture what transpired before the crash, showing a car driving down a residential street at a high rate of speed with tires screeching. Several loud booms could then be heard, with another video showing a car crashed into a home, engulfed in flames.

Photos from the scene showed the car had been completely destroyed, with debris from the crash strewn across the yard and scattered into the street.

Two people inside the vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene, Woodridge officials said. No one inside the home was injured.

According to the village an investigation remained ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.