Shocking surveillance video shows the moment an out-of-control CTA bus hit a building and plowed into multiple vehicles on a busy street Monday morning in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood.

The collision occurred at 10:41 a.m., when a CTA bus traveling northbound on Halsted struck a building, according to Chicago police. After striking the building, the bus continued northbound where it hit another car, also heading northbound, police added.

Security video from the crash shows a CTA bus hitting the side of a building, and then plowing straight into a moving pick-up truck in the middle of an intersection. The bus then appeared to smash head-on into three other vehicles in its path before continuing on.

The bus eventually came to a stop just beyond an intersection in the area.

In total, 11 cars were involved in the incident, police said. According to the Chicago Fire Department, at least four people were transported to the hospital with injuries, three of them in serious to critical condition.

According to the CTA, the bus driver was also hospitalized.

NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter captured footage from the aftermath, showing numerous cars and other vehicles that had suffered damage after being struck by the bus.

Several streets in the area were closed following the crash as part of the investigation and for extensive cleanup. Other CTA buses in the area were diverted for a time due to the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.