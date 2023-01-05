Shocking Video Captures Moment of Smash-and-Grab Burglary at Lincoln Park Store

Shocking video footage from a Ring camera shows the moments of a smash-and-grab break-in and burglary at a retail store in Lincoln Park early Wednesday morning.
Police said five men smashed the glass door of a store in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue just after 2:50 a.m. Wednesday and took a cash register and an unknown amount of merchandise before leaving.
Officials said the perpetrators fled in a Dodge Charger and a Dodge Ram following the burglary and are currently not in custody.
The incident is under investigation by Area Three detectives.
