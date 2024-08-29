Police in suburban Park Ridge are investigating after after shocking surveillance video showed the moments burglars drove a vehicle through a storefront and stole large amounts of merchandise during alleged crash-and-grab.

At approximately 4:07 a.m. Wednesday, Park Ridge police were dispatched to the HQ Chicago Sneaker and Streetwear Shop, located at 137 N. Northwest Hwy following an activated burglar alarm.

Upon arrival, officers found a Jeep SUV had crashed through the front of the building and was sitting in the center of the store.

A preliminary investigation revealed the after the Jeep crashed into the store, a white Dodge Durango had pulled up behind it. Several people exited the Durango and proceeded to enter the store, taking large amounts of merchandise including gym shoes, police said.

The suspects then fled the scene in the Dodge vehicle, police said.

The investigation also revealed the Jeep had been stolen out of Park Ridge prior to the incident, police added.

Surveillance video from the scene showed a Jeep ramming into steel bars blocking the front entrance of the shop several times, eventually breaking through. Immediately after, Dodge Durango pulls up with multiple people exiting and entering the shop.

In the background, a burglar alarm sounds.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Video from another angle shows a suspect behind the counter of the shop near the cash register. Other suspects run through the store, appearing to grab merchandise to put into the Durango.

According to police, Wednesday's burglary was the store's third burglary since it opened in January of 2024.

No one was in custody and an investigation was ongoing, police said.