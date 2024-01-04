chicago carjackings

Shocking surveillance video captures moment man was carjacked at Chicago gas station

The incident comes as police issued a warning of several recent, violent carjackings across the city

NBC Universal, Inc.

Shocking security footage from a Chicago gas station captured the moment a man was carjacked overnight in the city's Forest Glen neighborhood.

According to police, a man, 28, was at a gas station at 12:50 a.m. in the 6300 block of North Central Avenue when two armed males forced him out of his vehicle.

The men struck the victim in the head with a handgun and then fled the scene in his Audi SUV, police added.

Security footage from the incident shows one of the suspects entering the SUV's passenger side door, while another enters the backseat. After a few seconds, the victim can be seen opening the driver's side door and running away from the vehicle.

The suspects can the be seen flee the gas station in the victim's car.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and was last listed in good condition. No one was in custody, police said.

The incident comes following other recent violent vehicular hijackings n the city, including several reported by rideshare drivers.

According to police, a rideshare driver was shot and critically injured during an attempted carjacking Wednesday in the city's Austin neighborhood. And last week, police issued a community alert warning of several carjackings, where the victims were hit in the head with a gun.

This article tagged under:

chicago carjackingschicago crime
