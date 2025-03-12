Shocking photo at O'Hare Airport baggage claim shows bullet hole, shattered glass following shooting

A typically busy baggage claim area at Chicago O'Hare International Airport looked different Wednesday after a window leading to the airport passenger pickup area was overtaken by shattered glass and a bullet hole.

The shocking photo, on the lower level at Gate 2C, showed the aftermath of a shooting that took place during a fight on the street overnight outside Terminal 2.

The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said, with officers responding to a fight involving multiple people. During the fight, shots were fired, police said, and a 25-year-old man was shot twice in his lower body.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was last listed in stable condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Early Wednesday morning, a second person was being questioned by police regarding the incident, authorities said.

Overnight Wednesday, photos and video from outside Terminal 2 on the lower level showed a heavy police presence, with some entrances to baggage claim near entrance 2A and 2C closed. Evidence markers across parts of the passenger pickup area could be seen, along with a car being towed.

The ramp to Arrivals at the airport was closed for hours due to the shooting. In a 5:15 a.m. update, the Chicago Department of Aviation said all lower-level arrivals at all O'Hare terminals were "fully open" following earlier police activity.

One traveler who just had just flown into O'Hare and was at baggage claim early Wednesday said the news was "shocking."

"We had no idea, nobody informed us, we had no announcements coming in" said Pravhu Vala Shanmugam, who arrived on a flight from Los Angeles and was collecting bags near gate 2C. “We actually called somebody to come pick us up at door 1F," Shanmugam added, "Obviously we didn’t know this was not going to be a place where they can come in. We have to go up to the departure level and ask them to come over there.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.