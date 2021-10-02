Sheriff's Dog Located 17-Year-Old Boys Who Allegedly Stole Vehicle

A Lake County Sheriff's canine helped the department locate two 17-year-old boys who allegedly stole a vehicle early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officials said a Lake County Sheriff's Sergeant was in the area of Route 60 and Route 21 in Vernon Hills when he was passed by a red Tesla traveling at a high speed.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

After reaching out to Vernon Hills Police Dispatch, officials learned the vehicle had been stolen, according to a release.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle was located "a short time after" disabled near Route 41 and Route 176 in unincorporated Lake Bluff. Area police then saw two men run west from the Testa into a wooded area.

Sheriff's Canine Dax, along with other deputies and Lake Bluff Officers, swept the perimeter, police said. Dax located a 17-year-old boy, who had run away from the dog and was then taken into custody.

Dax next found a second 17-year-old boy hiding in the wooded area, officials said. He was also taken into custody.

Officials said both boys are from Grayslake and have been turned over to Vernon Hills Police for further investigation.