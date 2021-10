A deputy with the Grundy County Sheriff's Department was shot during a traffic stop Thursday, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported before 6 p.m. in the town of Mazon, approximately 8 miles south of Morris.

Details remain limited, but the sheriff's department confirmed a deputy was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Information about the suspect's whereabouts or a description wasn't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.