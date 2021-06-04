Will County

Sheriff's Deputy Rescues Man and Boy After Canoe Overturns in Plainfield Lake

The adult male victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

A man and 4-year-old boy were rescued by a Will County sheriff's deputy Friday after their canoe overturned in a Plainfield lake, authorities said.

Before 8 p.m., sheriff's deputies were called to a report of distressed swimmers at the Plainfield Fishing and Recreation Club, 22521 W. Renwick Road. A deputy jumped in the water and rescued the two victims, a man in his 20s and the 4-year-old boy, authorities said.

The young boy was conscious and reported to be in good condition at the scene. The adult male victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

