In another field trip from Chicago's Shedd Aquarium, four penguins waddled through the "Friends" Experience on Michigan Avenue this week.

The penguins -- Howard, Georgia, Fitz and Mercedes -- traveled throughout the nostalgic experience, stopping at sights like the iconic "Friends" couch, Central Perk coffee shop and Joey's penguin Hugsy, according to a release.

Take a look at their journey below:

Photos: Shedd's Penguins Have Their Own ‘Friends' Experience in Chicago

To pay a visit to the penguins, visitors can purchase tickets for the Shedd Aquarium or participate in digital programs.

The Friends Experience: The One in Chicago is scheduled to reopen on March 17, located in The Shops at North Bridge at 540 N. Michigan Ave, after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets went on sale last month for $35 on www.FriendstheExperience.com/Chicago with the exhibition running through May 31. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to My Block, My Hood, My City, a release said.

Guests can reserve time slots and purchase tickets for private access for a group of six or 10 people.

The interactive experience, from Superfly X and Warner Bros., features two stories of 12 rooms using moments from the sitcom including Monica's kitchen and the theme song's fountain.

"The space provides opportunities to explore the show’s history and re-create some favorite moments including peaking around Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relaxing in Chandler and Joey’s recliner, or helping Ross with the infamous sofa pivot," a release said. "And of course, the space features a re-created Central Perk with the legendary orange couch where fans can be like Phoebe and serenade their friends with 'Smelly Cat.'"

Initially, the Friends Experience opened in Chicago on Oct. 1, 2020 before temporarily closing its doors in mid-November.

The One in Chicago will reopen with enhanced safety protocols, the company announced, with social distancing, mask and temperature check requirements due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.