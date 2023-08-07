Shedd Aquarium will extend after-hours free admission program

The Shedd Aquarium will be extending this summer's new Night Dives program for Illinois residents to access the aquarium after-hours.

Through the program, residents can now access the Shedd Aquarium for free on Tuesdays and Thursdays in August.

Starting Aug. 10, Illinois residents will have the opportunity to visit the aquarium through between 5 - 9 p.m. with the last entry of the evening at 7 p.m., according to officials.

The Shedd Aquarium brought Night Dives into effect in early June not only to discount tickets for Illinois residents, but also to extend accessibility to those with commitments during typical weekday business hours.

Illinois residents are able to visit the aquarium on Tuesday and Thursday nights on Aug. 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29 and 31.

Free general admission includes the opportunity to view an animal spotlight at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the Abbott Oceanarium, with animals like Pacific white-sided dolphins, beluga whales, penguins, and even California sea lions.

Those who attend also have the opportunity to participate in the interactive seasonal outdoor touch exhibit, Stingray Touch, until 7:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Although admission to the aquarium is free for Illinois residents, ticket reservations are required and do incur a $3 transaction fee. Adults must show proof of residency in-person when redeeming tickets at a discounted rate.

Visitors can register tickets in advance and find more information at the Shedd Aquarium's website.