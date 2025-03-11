Shedd aquarium

Shedd Aquarium to offer extended spring break hours this month

The aquarium will offer the extended hours between March 22-30

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium will offer expanded hours for its visitors to coincide with spring break later this month.

The attraction, which has hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for most of the week, will be open for two additional hours between March 22 and March 30, according to a press release.

In addition to being open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on those dates, the aquarium will also be open late for its weekly free admission day, with hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25.

Advanced reservations for most days are highly encouraged, especially free admission days, according to the press release.

The free days coincide with spring break for Chicago Public Schools, which has children out of school between March 24-28 and again on March 31.

The Shedd Aquarium also reminds visitors of several unique exhibits currently on display, including the Wonder of Water exhibit, which walks visitors through the differences between saltwater and freshwater environments.

Amazon Rising is another exhibit celebrating the creatures that live deep in the rainforest, including electric eels and a massive anaconda, according to the aquarium’s website.

Visitors can also meet the aquarium’s young beluga whale and a host of other incredible creatures.

Information on tickets and fees can be found on the aquarium’s website.

