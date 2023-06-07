Shedd Aquarium offers a free window into aquatic life after hours for Illinois residents

The Shedd Aquarium is offering a new summer treat for Illinois viewers to explore the popular museum – especially for those who are busy during the day.

Night Dives is the aquarium’s newest opportunity for visitors to enjoy ocean life, but at later hours than normal.

The event not only discounts tickets for Illinois residents, but extends accessibility to those with commitments during typical weekday business hours. Night Dives will offer admission from from 5-9 p.m. with the last admission of the night at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in June. The option begins on June 13 and ends on June 27.

Free general admission includes the opportunity to view an animal spotlight at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the Abbott Oceanarium. The area features animals like Pacific white-sided dolphins, beluga whales, penguins, and even California sea lions. The seasonal outdoor touch exhibit, Stingray Touch, will also be open until 7:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Illinois residents with a valid ID are eligible to receive free general admission for the evening hours with advance ticket reservations. Reservations are required and all tickets – while free – do incur a $3 transaction fee, the museum noted.

Visitors can register tickets in advance at the Shedd Aquarium's website. All adults must show proof of Illinois residency when redeeming tickets in person.