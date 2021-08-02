Shedd Aquarium Offers 4 August Free Days for Illinois Residents

Shedd Aquarium will offer Illinois residents the opportunity to visit without paying a penny on four occasions throughout August, the aquarium has announced.

The facility will extend its hours on the Illinois Resident Free Days, which begin Thursday. The aquarium will open at 9 a.m. and close late at 9 p.m.

Spots must be reserved online or by phone, and a $3 transaction fee will be applied, according to a news release.

The free tickets will give guests access to the site's several exhibits and its 32,000 animals. Visitors will be able to explore the world’s oceans, lakes, rivers and reefs. Additionally, guests will have the option to take part in the Shedd's 4-D Experience, which costs $4.95.

All adults must provide proof of residency when redeeming tickets in-person.

For more information, head to the aquarium's website or call 312-939-2438.